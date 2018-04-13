Sharjah Ruler attends second ‘Development of Government Nursery Teachers’ graduation ceremony

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, highlighted the importance of the early years of childhood and the upbringing of children, to become active and influential members of the nation.

"This can only be achieved through ingraining the principles of the true religion and the Arabic language in the hearts of this important segment of society," Sheikh Sultan said during his speech at the graduation ceremony of the second batch of graduates of the training course, titled, "Development of Government Nursery Teachers," at the Victoria International School of Sharjah on Thursday.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his happiness at meeting the graduate teachers while adding that the goal of the programme is to establish their journey, as some students face certain difficulties when they progress to university, and these difficulties, including seclusion, indifference and a lack of love and interest in seeking knowledge, may hinder their education, which he attributed to the start of school while explaining that correcting this issue should start at an early stage.

Sheikh Sultan also pointed out that Sharjah has made progress in the field of education and early childhood, by launching many educational centres, including children’s centres and youth centres, as well as nurseries, in all its cities. He also cited some mistakes that were made during a certain stage of implementing the programme and stressed that the next stage will be a new beginning, without any mistakes.

While praising the efforts of the staff of educational institutions and government nurseries, Sheikh Sultan urged them to pass on their expertise to other nurseries.

He also instructed the female graduates to instil the principles of the true religion and the correct Arabic language in the youth while highlighting the need to address children with clear Arabic words and to not use colloquial, distorted or non-Arabic words.

He then urged them to perpetuate and implant Islamic principles within children, as a reference for their upbringing.

On separating personal and professional issues, Sheikh Sultan instructed the teachers to treat children kindly, as this will help them learn and gain the necessary skills while stressing the need for teachers to have clear minds when dealing with children in nurseries and avoid problems that could negatively affect their performance, and wishing the graduates luck in their duties and educational journey.

Sheikh Sultan presented the 22 graduates with their certificates while congratulating them on their achievements and wishing them progress and luck for the future.