Sharjah Ruler: AUS is moving according to an ambitious strategic plan

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS) stressed that the university is moving according to an ambitious strategic plan based on several elements including study programmes, achieving sustainability, communication with the community and supporting scientific research and innovation.

He pointed out that all that the university needs are pursued through the specialised committees, especially at the level of the students for whom the university seeks create all forms of comfort to develop them and their levels.

This came during the speech His Highness delivered at the AUS Alumni Association’s ceremony, Thursday at the main AUS campus where more than 3500 alumnae and alumni gathered.