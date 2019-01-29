Sharjah Ruler, Australian delegation explore enhancing educational cooperation

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday received Dr. Pauline Taylor, Director of Australian Council for Educational Research institute, ACER, and her accompanying delegation, at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (Dara).

During the meeting, which was held at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (Dara), the Sharjah Ruler exchanged cordial talks with the delegation on a number of educational issues, and reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two sides in this field.

The Ruler of Sharjah has highlighted the importance of the delegation’s presence, stressing their essential role to improve several private schools, in terms of curricula, teaching methods, and the skills of teachers and administrators.

For her part, Dr. Taylor lauded Sharjah’s significant role in boosting the education sector, emphasising the emirate’s constant efforts to develop the educational system, which is the basis of development that ensures improvement of societies.

Under the supervision of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA ,the Australian delegation had earlier visited a number of private schools in Sharjah to learn more about their practices and needs, including curriculum development and teacher training.

The first training workshops for members of the governing bodies of private schools will be held on 10th February, 2019.