Sharjah Ruler continues to accept condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday continued receiving condolences, at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, on death of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Condolences were offered by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Sheikhs; senior officials, diplomats; citizens and residents.

Condolences were also accepted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Sheikh Salem bin Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.