Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Qasimia University’s Waqf Tower

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Al Qasimia University’s Waqf Tower, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday.

The tower is situated in the Al Taawun area, next to the Al Khan Lagoon in Sharjah, and constructed with a donation from the Sharjah Islamic Bank and a voluntary contribution from the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), which ensures free delivery of electricity and water services.

The inauguration of the new tower is in line with the bank's social responsibility and its commitment to support several community-based initiatives and enhance various Waqf initiatives in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

After pulling open the curtain, the Ruler of Sharjah inspected the tower, which covers an area of 40,568 square metres and contains 31 residential floors, with 186 apartments and four shops.

He viewed the tower’s facilities which have a beautiful design and a high-quality finish. The well designed and high-quality apartment building also has spacious flats, a swimming pool, a game room, a multi-function hall, and various services and utilities that enhance the comfort of residents.

Commenting on the event, Sheikh Dr. Sultan further praised the Sharjah Islamic Bank’s Waqf initiative, aimed at building several Waqf towers, highlighting the private sector’s role in supporting the community and the scientific and research sector.

The Sharjah Islamic Bank also presented a commemorative plaque to Sheikh Dr. Sultan.

Al Owais stressed that the inauguration of the new tower is a continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Islamic Bank to serve the community and achieve the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership that aims to maintain community values and the national identity of the UAE.

He said that the revenues of the tower, which was implemented by ASAS Real Estate, Sharjah Islamic Bank’s real estate arm, will be allocated to support Al Qasimia University to meet the needs of its students, in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan to enhance donations.

Mohammed Abdullah, in conclusion, highlighted the importance of social responsibility, which is one of the Bank’s core values, that aims to achieve the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah in promoting science, culture, goodness and knowledge.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, as well as a number of the university’s academic and administrative members, and several media representatives.