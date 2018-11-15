Sharjah Ruler inspects vital projects in emirate's various regions

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Wednesday, inspected the progress of a number of vital projects during a visit to the various cities and regions located along the new Khorfakkan Road and the city of Khorfakkan.

He toured a number of areas familiarising himself with the new and developmental projects in progress where he listened to a detailed explanation by the officials there about the future projects and service facilities, stressing the importance of accomplishing work and paying attention to the environment and the cultural, aesthetic and tourist aspects of the different regions.

During the tour, Dr. Sheikh Sultan directed the need to expedite work at a number of new facilities and construction sites to serve the inhabitants and visitors of various areas, especially on the roads, bridges and city entrances, wishing success to the teams of engineers, consultants and all employees.

He started the tour, by inspecting the 89km-Sharjah-Khorfakkan New Road where he was briefed on the progress of work in the first phase of the project starting from Emirates Road. He directed the development of entrances to the new Khorfakkan road to facilitate the transit, entry and exit for road users.

The Ruler of Sharjah then inspected the Sharjah-Khorfakkan New Road intersection which connects Nazwa Road, following which he proceeded to inspect the intersection of Al Bataeh area with Khorfakkan Road and directed that a new crossing be built before Al Bataeh intersection to serve the camel track area in Bin Rashid.

In Tawi Al Saman, he inspected the construction on the new bridge and directed setting up of two animal pastures in addition to building a mosque at the entrance of the area before that. He continued his tour to Weshah Bridge and directed the establishment of a new tunnel connecting Sharjah-Khorfakkan New Road and diverging to Safari area and the University of Sharjah - Al Dhaid Branch.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan also inspected the bridge leading to the Industrial Area in Al Dhaid and directed the increase of road paving in there, building a new exhibition area in front of the industrial area along with other major improvements to the entrance of the industrial area with consideration to environment, cultural aspects of planting trees and beautification of entrances to reflect the nature and beauty of the area.

He also directed that a new entrance be built from the Industrial Area Bridge in Al Dhaid to Safari Area.

During his visit to Al Dhaid Area, the Ruler of Sharjah directed officials there to list all needs and requirements of the internal roads in Al Dhaid communities and expeditious implementation to solve road problems.

He then inspected the 23km Weshah - Dafta Road at Al Ghazir Tunnel and directed the setting up of a fully equipped rest house at the entrance of the tunnel to serve passers-by and the people of the area in addition to the establishment of an integrated recreation area to serve the citizens and residents of Wadi Shis.

During the tour, Dr. Sheikh Sultan followed up the work in progress in the rest of the tunnels on the Sharjah – Khorfakkan New Road and was informed about the plans to complete the rest of the work.

At Al Rafisah Dam Rest House, he was briefed on the newly restored forts and the submerged village, Al Jabal village and Shai Wadi.

He also reviewed the progress of the Khorfakkan entrance projects and facilities, services and buildings there before he inspected a number of other new projects, including the development and cultivation of the area around the city's entrance.

He also visited the four lakes region at the entrance to Khorfakkan where he directed that environment, landscaping and beautification of the entrance to the city be taken care of.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded his tour with a visit to the Khorfakkan Fort where he listened to a detailed explanation about the implementation and construction processes, inspected the plans for revitalising the old heritage areas in Khorfakkan and reviewed the proposed plans for a number of buildings to be implemented as part of the project.

He also directed the launch of the cultural and heritage Khorfakkan Fort and Al Adwani Tower as part of the project.