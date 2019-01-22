Sharjah Ruler issues Law forming Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work Board of Trustees

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued the Administrative Law No. 01 of 2019 regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

The Law stipulates that the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be headed by Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, and the membership of a number of members.

The Board shall distribute administrative positions among the members at its first meeting. The term of membership will be three years starting from the date of its first meeting, renewable for a period or similar periods, by a decision of the Governor starting from the first meeting.

The Board shall continue to fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is formed. Those whose tenure expired may be reappointed.

The Law shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.