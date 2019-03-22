Sharjah Ruler issues law on establishing and organising SASSAT

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued law No. (2) of 2019 to establish and organise the Sharjah Academy for Science and Space, Astronomy Technology (SASSAT).

The new law stipulates the establishment of a university academic institution for science and technology in the Emirate of Sharjah, to be called the Sharjah Academy for Science and Space, Astronomy Technology (SASSAT).

The law stipulates that SASSAT shall enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Sharjah Academy shall also enjoy financial and administrative independence owned by the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The main headquarters of SASSAT will be in Sharjah city and after a consent of the Academy’s Board of Trustees; it may set up branches in all the cities and regions of the emirate.

The Sharjah Academy has various competences aiming to achieve its objectives. Arabic and English shall be the two languages of the Academy.

On the administrative side, the Academy shall be managed by a chairman representing the Academy’s supreme authority and shall be assisted by a Board of Trustees, with a number of members that will be appointed by a decision of the ruler of Sharjah.

The Academy shall have a director who shall be appointed by a decision of the chairman and assisted by a number of deputies and heads of departments in their various fields of competence. Their competencies shall be determined by the regulations of the Academy and its regulations approved by the Board of Trustees.

The term of office of the Council members shall be three calendar years, which may be extended for one or similar periods, starting from the first meeting. The Council shall continue to conduct its business at the termination of its term until a new Council is formed, and may be re-appointed from the expiration of their term of office. The Academy’s Board of Trustees in order to achieve their objectives shall have several competences.

Pursuant to the law, the Council shall meet at the invitation of its Chairman or Vice-President - in the absence of the chairman - at least once every three months, as needed. Decisions at the Council shall be taken by a majority vote and in the circumstance of equal ballot, the result will be in favour of the side which includes the chairman.

The SASSAT shall have an annual budget and its financial year shall start from the first of January and end on the end of December of each year.

Upon the proposal of the Director of the Academy and the approval of the Board of Trustees, the President shall issue the regulations and executive decisions necessary to achieve the objectives of this Law.

Subject to the provisions of this law, the University of Sharjah shall manage, operate and supervise all of its affairs during the transitional period for a period of three years from the date of issuance of this law, and may be extended by a decision of the ruler of Sharjah.

The new law repeals decision of the President of the University of Sharjah No. (3) of 2015 regarding the Sharjah Center for Space and Astronomy Science.

This law shall come into force as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field.