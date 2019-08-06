Sharjah Ruler pardons 400 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 400 inmates of different nationalities from the punitive and reformative institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, for good conduct considerations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to turn good citizens.

He added that the pardon comes within the framework of His Highness’ keenness to provide the inmates a chance to start a new chapter in life, bring joy and stability to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.