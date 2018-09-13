Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday morning received Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped, and a number of the board’s members, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed that the emirate harnesses all its potential to serve and support people with disabilities in various aspects of life, especially in sports, emphasising that Sharjah has now become the world's most prestigious place among the cities supporting this important and influential category of people.

During the visit, Dr. Bin Khadem announced that has Sharjah become an Accessible City for Physically Disabled, in line with the vision of Sheikh Sultan to empower the people with disabilities.

Praising their constant efforts to support and develop the skills of disabled people, he further lauded the emirate’s new achievement, which significantly promotes the status of Sharjah in supporting disabled people.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on Sharjah's progress in supporting the disabled people during the past years. He further praised Sharjah’s hosting of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports, IWAS, World Games in 2011, as the initial effort of several institutions and departments in the government of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on Sharjah’s preparations to participate in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which is part of the UAE’s National Vision 2021. He praised the efforts of all the committees’ members in welcoming various international delegations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the emirate’s efforts to host the 2019 IWAS World Games, which translates his vision to highlight Sharjah's leading role in supporting disability issues.

The Sharjah Ruler further praised the endless support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan.

He directed the organising committees to attract the best available expertise in the field of organising world championships.

Dr. Bin Khadem lauded Sheikh Sultan’s keenness to provide all forms of support to the disabled, ensuring their success at all levels.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.