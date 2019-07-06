Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from President of Zanzibar

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,received on Friday, a message of condolences from Dr. Ali Mohamed Shein, President of Zanzibar, on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

H.H. received the message from Mubarak Nasser Mubarak, Ambassador of Tanzania to the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In his message, President of Zanzibar expressed his heartfelt and sincere condolences and sympathies to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant H.H. and Al Qasimi family patience and solace.

Sharjah Ruler receives condolence letter from Armenian president

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Thursday, received a letter from President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, condoling His Highness on the death of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Sultan received the condolence letter at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah from Mher Mkrtumyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from former President of Pakistan

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today accepted condolences from Pervez Musharraf, former President of Pakistan, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Musharraf expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.