Sharjah Ruler receives more condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday received more condolences, at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, on the death of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

His Highnesses received condolences in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, from Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Prince Talal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, President of Union of Arab National Olympic Committees (UANOC); Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Awqaf; Ali Al Hashemi, Adviser for Religious and Judicial Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE; a host of citizens, residents and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

They expressed sincere condolences and consolation to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.

Several sheikhs and senior officials from local and federal government departments received condolences along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.