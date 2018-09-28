Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish ambassador, Autonomous University of Madrid delegation

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday a delegation from the Autonomous University of Madrid - Spain, led by Antonio Alvarez Barthe, the Spanish Ambassador to UAE.

During the meeting, the ruler of Sharjah welcomed the guest delegation and discussed with them prospects of cooperation and means of enhancing them, especially in the fields of knowledge, culture, education and research.

He reviewed the scientific, cultural and intellectual tenets of the emirate of Sharjah and welcomed aspects of cooperation with specialised research and academic centers to implement joint projects in the future.

The delegation delivered a written invitation from the President of the Autonomous University of Madrid to attend the ceremony honouring H.H. and granting him an honourary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding efforts in serving the Emirate of Sharjah and his many scientific research in the field of culture, languages and human civilisation.

Sheikh Sultan has accompanied the visiting Spanish delegation in an inspection tour throughout the Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre (Dara), identifying them with its treasures of knowledge, historical documents, geographical maps, important educational figures and literary sources, and cultural books in different languages.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sabah Abboud Jassim, Director-General of Sharjah Archaeology Authority, and members of the Spanish delegation.