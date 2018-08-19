Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayers at Al Badee' Musallah

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.

Sheikhs, senior officials, and a host of UAE citizens and residents will join Sheikh Sultan.

After the prayers, the Sharjah Ruler will exchange Eid greetings at Al Badee' Palace with Sheikhs, ministers, heads of federal and local government departments, heads of diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, dignitaries, Emiratis and other well-wishers.