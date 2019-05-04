Sharjah Ruler visits National Cinema Museum in Turin, Italy

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday, visited the National Cinema Museum fitted out inside Mole Antonelliana, a major landmark building in Turin, Italy.

Sheikh Sultan toured the lobbies of the museum, which contains several floors housing a number of screens, paintings and pictures for the early beginnings of cinema in Italy. He also watched shows for several films, which document the beginning of the Italian cinema and the techniques used then.

He was briefed on the sections of the museum, which chronicles the history of cinema in Italy and the technical photographical and film editing equipment. He also familiarised himself with the efforts that contributed to the development of the cinematic movement in Italy, the early works of cinema and the works produced by the artistic movement in Italy.

His Highness stressed the role of cinema in enhancing the artistic taste of the members of the society and its ability to document the cultures and civilisations of peoples and countries, preserve history and expand the perceptions and knowledge of the recipients.

At the Museum, His Highness stopped at the panoramic elevator in the museum, which allows visitors to view the city of Turin from a panoramic view.

During the visit of the museum, His Highness was accompanied with Omar Obeid Mohammed Al Hossan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH); Ali Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (dara); Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, Consul-General of the UAE in Milan; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) and Dr. Amr Abdulhamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy.