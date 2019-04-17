Sharjah ruler witnesses the Conference of Sharia College at UoS

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, witnessed the opening of the 15th International Conference of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies "Virtual Currencies under Evaluation" on Tuesday morning at Medical Colleges and Health Sciences complex.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, delivered a speech in which he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage and for attending the conference, which is consistent with its scientific and legal components and the general civilizational approach.

The two-day conference is aimed at discussing the creation of a platform through this international conference so that researchers, experts and specialists in the fields of law, Sharia and Islamic studies, Islamic finance and banking, economics, and technicians have the opportunity to discuss, synthesise, evaluate and shed light on the different related issues to the topic, scientifically and objectively.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of officials and guests from local, Arab and international universities.