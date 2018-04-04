Sharjah, UAQ, RAK Rulers accept condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, this morning accepted condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, from a number of Sheikhs and senior officials, at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

The Sharjah Ruler received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who expressed their heartfelt condolences, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace.

Condolences were also received from dignitaries, a host of citizens and residents, as well as a group of mourners, who expressed their deepest condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant patience and solace to his family.