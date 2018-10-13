Sheikh Hamdan appoints four CEOs in Dubai Land Department

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has issued resolutions appointing four CEOs in Dubai Land Department.

H.H. issued Resolution No. (42) appointing Hind Obaid Al Marri as CEO of Dubai Real Estate Institute, Resolution No. (43) appointing Majida Ali Rashid as CEO of Real Estate Investment Management & Promotion Centre, Resolution No. (44) appointing Majid Saqr Al Marri as CEO of Registration and Real Estate Services and Resolution No. (45) appointing Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi as CEO of Corporate Support.

The four resolutions will be effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.