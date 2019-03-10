Sheikh Hamdan approves strategy to create economic and creative free zones in universities

By Wam

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Government of Dubai is taking the necessary steps to implement the 50-Year Charter to ensure a sustained development march that will turn Dubai into the best city in the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s comments came as he approved a new strategy to create economic and creative free zones in universities that will allow students to carry out business and creative activities as an integrated part of their higher education. The aim is to support students with education and research, and funding and pave way for the universities to graduate not students, but successful entrepreneurial employers.

In this context, Sheikh Hamdan said, "We draw inspiration from the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the targeted future development areas that he outlined in the 50-Year Charter."

"As we approve the strategy to create economic and creative free zones in universities, we set in motion a revolutionary plan that will assist students to realise their dreams in becoming the young successful business leaders of the future," HH Sheikh Hamdan added.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of supporting graduates in their quest to create progress and how that supports Dubai’s approach to become a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and investment in knowledge.

The new strategy was prepared by the Dubai Future Foundation in collaboration with other government entities that will play an integral role in assuring a successful implementation of this ambitious plan. The strategy prioritises collaboration with top international research institutions and universities to achieve its goals.