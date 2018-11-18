Sheikh Hamdan attends camel races at Marmoom racetrack

By Wam

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended a series of camel races held at Marmoom camel racetrack in Dubai.

The heritage sports event included 18 rounds in which camels owned by sheikhs competed in several categories.

In the Laqaya category, “Shawaheen” – owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed – claimed the title, registering 7:35:02 minutes followed by “Sayyidah” – owned by Za’abeel Stables – registering 7:30:05 minutes.

The Marmoom camel racetrack also hosted a 25-round race carnival on November 16 with the participation of 847 Arabian purebred camels.