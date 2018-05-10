Sheikh Hamdan attends Day 1 of Gov Games

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, attended today in Kite Beach in Dubai, the opening of Day 1 of Gov Games, which is organised by the Executive Council of Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council. Meraas Holding is the strategic sponsor of the event.

Day One of the competition was devoted to the women’s qualifying rounds. A total of 64 women’s teams were put through two rounds of seven different challenges. The first round started at 17:00 hrs while the second begun at 20:00 hrs. The top six teams will go through to the final round to be held on Saturday at 17:00 hrs.

The men’s competitions, which will take place on 10 and 11 May at 20:00 hrs will see 90 teams competing in a total of nine different challenges. The top six teams will qualify for Saturday’s grand final to be held at 20:00 hrs.

The first initiative of its kind in the world, the Gov Games aim to promote team spirit and collaboration among government employees. The competitions at the Games have been designed according to the highest global standards. The winning men’s and women’s teams will be awarded the title of ‘Gov Games Champions’. A total prizemoney of AED 2 million is at stake at the Games.