Sheikh Hamdan attends GEMS Our Own English High School’s golden jubilee celebrations

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai, OOEHS, at a special ceremony held at the school attended by dignitaries, alumni, students, teachers and parents.

The ceremony in Al Warqa’a, Dubai was also attended by Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti; Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam; Founder of GEMS Education Sunny Varkey; CEO of GEMS Education Dino Varkey and other dignitaries.

GEMS Education’s flagship school, and one of the oldest community schools in the country, OOEHS has become an institution that is known for its high standards of quality education that has seen many of its students go on to some of the best universities in the world. The school has an unprecedented record of nurturing tens of thousands of illustrious alumni established all over the globe.

Sunny Varkey said, "Celebrating 50 years, GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai, embodies the spirit of the GEMS commitment to excellence and continues to foster a sense of belonging among its parents, teachers and students. We are grateful to the visionary and wise leadership of our country and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for his continuous support.

"I’m extremely proud of the legacy this school carries with our dedicated staff and families who have supported us over the years in bringing out the genius in every child."

Paying a tribute to the school, the students organised a cultural event showcasing a virtual extravaganza and a film showcase that highlighted the different milestones the school achieved in its evolution within the country.

Starting with three teachers and 27 students in the Al Fahidi area of Dubai in 1968, Our Own English High School, Dubai currently serves over 10,000 students of different nationalities from kindergarten to Year 12.

Over the years, the school has achieved distinction in scholastic and co-scholastic areas and set new benchmarks for education in Dubai. The school has also excelled in sports and other extra-curricular activities to produce students with superior skill-sets and accomplishments.