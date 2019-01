By Staff

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended a wedding reception on Thursday, in Al Ain, hosted by Saeed bin Ali Bouhalabya celebrating the marriage of his son Ali to the daughter of Saeed bin Hamdan AlHamli.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the families of the bride and groom and wished the newlyweds happiness and prosperity in the days to come.