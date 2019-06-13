Sheikh Hamdan attends wedding reception

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended wedding reception organized by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director, General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler's Court to celebrate the wedding of his son Abdullah to the daughter of Abdullah Jafaar Ahmed Al Zarouni.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the ceremony that took place at Royal Mirage Hotel in Dubai.