Sheikh Hamdan honors winners of ‘Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service’

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, honored today the winners of the ‘Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service’, which recognizes member of society and companies that serve society through initiatives and programs in various fields.

His Highness praised the efforts of the winners, which have had a great impact in serving the society, where he said that serving society is key criteria of being a good citizen, which lead to a strong and cohesive society.

His Highness honoured Jumaa Al Majid, the late Ahmed bin Dalmouk, the late Awsha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Essa Saleh AlQarak Foundation, Hussain Abdulrahman Khansahab, the later Abdulrahim Mohammed Katite, and Amine Yousef Al Khaja.

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim said that the award aimed to make the UAE a place of help and serving the society. Adding that the award would have a positive impact in encouraging all individuals and personalities in the civil society and private institutions to help Dubai, which always wants to provide the best in various fields, in its development. Important initiatives in the community came from different individuals, including those who were not wealthy or those who were young, and these people deserve appreciation.

The “Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service” aims to honour those who demonstrate commitment to social responsibility, whether individuals, private companies or institutions that provide a valuable service to the community through initiatives and actions in the areas of social welfare, health, education and other fields that serve the community in the Emirate of Dubai, without regard to material profit or personal gain.

The event was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti.