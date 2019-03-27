Sheikh Hamdan honours entities supporting 'Host Town Programme'

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that the successful organisation of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 reflects the position of the UAE, and its leading position in hosting such events and empowering people of determination.

He also said that the success is a result of hard work of all people who worked on making the event successful, where he stressed the unlimited support of by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan also said the successful event is a source of pride for the UAE, where he said that the participation of Dubai in the 'Hosting Town Programme' is a result of collaboration between various entities, to create a real legacy of the event, and playing a role in promoting the message of the country and its values to the world, as well as enabling the people of determination. He also praised volunteers of the event which reflect a positive image of the country.

The Hosting Town Programme which took place from 7th-11th March, leveraged an opportunity to raise awareness about the UAE vision to create inclusive and unified communities, making the UAE an excellent example of a nation that chooses to include. His Highness also said the program highlighted the ability of Dubai in meeting its objectives and becoming a friendly city for people of determination by 2020.

Sheikh Hamdan made his remarks as he honoured entities that participated in host programme in a ceremony that took place at Emirates Towers. Managing directors of government entities, schools, private sector and volunteers, were present during the event, during which His Highness praised efforts of all entities that participated in the success of the programme.

The Abu Dhabi edition of the Special Olympics, took place from 14th-21st March, and featured 7,500 athletes from 197 countries competing in 24 sports categories, making the 2019 Games the most unified ever in the 50-year history of the Special Olympics.