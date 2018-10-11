Sheikh Hamdan issues decree on Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government’s Board of Trustees

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (41) of 2018 on the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

As per the Decree, the Board will be chaired by Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami. Members include Abdulla Mohammed bin Touq, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Dr. Tayeb Amanallah Mohammed Kamali, Dr. Khaled Mohammed Al Khazraji, Dr. Abdulsalam Hanafi Mohammed Al Madani, and Aysha Abdulla Miran.

The Board serves for a renewable period of three years. The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.