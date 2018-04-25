Sheikh Hamdan issues Resolution on declaring public holidays in Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Resolution No. 14 of 2018 concerning the announcement of public holidays in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Resolution stipulates that the Department of Human Resources of the Dubai Government shall announce the dates of public holidays, as declared by competent authorities in the UAE. The Department shall specify the dates concerning the declared holiday, taking into consideration the working mechanisms and hours of governmental bodies and organisations.

The Director-General of the Human Resources Department shall issue the necessary circulars to implement the provisions of this Resolution.

Any provision contrary to the provisions of this Resolution shall be repealed.

The Resolution shall come into effect as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.