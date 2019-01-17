Sheikh Hamdan launches 'Dubai Future Councils'

By Wam

Under the directives of Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launched today "Dubai Future Councils", a futuristic platform to build and prospect the future of key sectors in Dubai for the next 50 years.

The Dubai Future Councils are tasked to share knowledge and expertise to find solutions to the various challenges, launch initiatives and national strategies to create future and current opportunities, with the participation of leading government and private sector’s experts specialized in exploring the future.

H.H. said that Dubai Future Councils have been launched following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bon Rashid Al Maktoum, is key for the creation of the consultancy infrastructure and the national house of expertise required to draft the future prospects of strategic sectors of Dubai, and will work on turning creative and successful ideas into reality. It will also support experts and specialists’ efforts in areas of designing the future of key sectors.

"Dubai Future Councils are leading global network that serves Dubai as an international city, and enhance potentials of success, distinction and accomplishment, as well as cement our abilities and support our efforts to employ it in the service of Dubai citizens and its residents, which will allow us to be pioneer in planing the future of key sectors, and create new sectors that boost our leadership," His Highness said.

The Dubai Future Councils will held meetings to explore the future of key sectors in Dubai with the participation of directors of government entities and experts and specialists specialized in exploring the future.

The Dubai Future Councils are chaired by managing directors of various Dubai Government departments, where every managing director will chair the council that falls under his sector, where: Dubai Future Council for Transportation is chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Future Council for Talents is chaired by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed al-Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Dubai Council for the Future of Media is chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of Government of Dubai Media Office.

Other councils are chaired by managing directors of various Dubai Government departments, each in charge of the council of his sector.