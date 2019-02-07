Sheikh Hamdan launches sports initiatives

By Wam

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of launching new initiatives and ideas to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle in Dubai as part of implementing the vision of The Dubai Executive Council to create a healthy and happy society.

H.H. also stressed on the importance of players respecting the laws and regulations of their respective sports associations.

Sheikh Hamdan’s comments came as he chaired the 4th session of the board meeting of Dubai Sports Council today at the Council’s premises. During the session, he expressed confidence in the ability of board members to work towards developing the sports sector in Dubai and UAE, as part of efforts to build a better future for current and future generations.

Sheikh Hamdan also launched a number of initiatives including the development of Shabab Ahli Dubai Club and Al Wasl Club stadiums and an initiative to implement Artificial Intelligence technologies in the sports sector. Sheikh Hamdan also announced a beach football tournament as well as a number of sports events in Hatta, Marmoum and Jumeirah, in addition to approving the organisation of a corporate sports games in Dubai.

H.H. also launched the new corporate brand of Dubai Sports Council, and released the ‘Dubai Sports Pulse’, a report that highlights the Council’s accomplishments in the period between 2006 and 2017. He also reviewed the revenues generated from sports in Dubai, which totalled $851 million.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of having a clear and ambitious vision to develop the sports sector, which will enable it to benefit from opportunities and deal with key challenges.

H.H. also directed the Council to continue developing the sports sector, organising more sports events, and encouraging the private sector to support the development of the sector.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, about the five key areas that the Council will focus on in line with Dubai’s Fifty-Year Charter.