Sheikh Hamdan meets with CISCO CEO

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, met with CISCO CEO Chuck Robbins at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shebani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler’s Court, Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, accompanied Sheikh Hamdan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said, "UAE is looking ahead and understand the important role of technology and the country utilises technological solutions to develop its services and work." He added that the UAE is keen to enhance economic and knowledge partnerships with the public and private sectors.

His Highness indicated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, became a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.