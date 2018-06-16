Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to families of UAE martyrs

  Wam
Published

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has offered his condolences on the death of four UAE servicemen, who died while performing duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in Yemen.

Sheikh Hamdan offered condolences today during his visits to the families of martyr Khalifa Saif Saeed Al Khatri in Ras Al Khaimah; martyr 1st Warrant Officer Ali Mohammed Rashid Al Hassani in Al Ain; martyr 1st Corporal Obaid Hamdan Saeed Al Abdouli and Martyr Sergeant Khamis Abdullah Al Zeyoudi in Fujairah.

