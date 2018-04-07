Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to rulers of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qassimi to the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qassimi and Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain His Highness Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla in presence of Sharjah Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qassimi and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qassimi.

Condolences were also offered at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah by Fujairah Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Abu Dhabi’s Ruler Representative in Al Ain Region His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Tolerance His Excellencey Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, sheikhs, and senior state officials.

