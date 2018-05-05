Sheikh Hamdan orders payment of one month's basic salary to all government employees

As per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and in implementation of the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has instructed the payment of one month basic salary to all employees and retired employees of the Dubai government, in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, 2018.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the generous directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid coincide with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, mirroring the concept of giving, which has been associated with the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose work is known around the world.

He also commended this noble gesture, which coincides with the occasion, not only for the UAE’s people but for all the Arab and Islamic nations for Sheikh Zayed's great contributions and legacy will remain immortal in history.

The payment of a month’s salary is for all serving and retired Dubai government employees, civilians and the military. It will be a basic monthly salary for employees up to a maximum of AED50,000 for every beneficiary and a minimum of AED5,000.

Sheikh Hamdan also ordered listing beneficiaries of social welfare services for the payment of one-month salary. He also directed to be disbursed before Eid al-Fitr to bring joy for the citizens and their families.