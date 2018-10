By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai met today, in Dubai, with the UAE national cycling team.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the chairman of the UAE Cycling Federation Mattar AlBayhouni, and members of the team, and wished them success in their future competitions.

The team of 23 members completed their 6-day training camp which took place between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to prepare for regional and international competitions.