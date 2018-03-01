Sheikh Hamdan reshuffles the Board of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club

Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today announced a reshuffle of the Board of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club.

As part of the reshuffle, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Chairman of the Board and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as Deputy Chairman.

Members of the Board include Mohammed Abdulla Al Gergawi, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Sami Ahmed Al Qamzi, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Abdulla Mohamed Al Basti and Ahmad Mohamed bin Humaidan.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed called on the new Board to work to realise the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and bring greater achievements to the club.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed a detailed report from the higher committee responsible for merging the three clubs, chaired by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and the subcommittees and teams appointed to look into the needs of the new club.