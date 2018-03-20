Sheikh Hamdan thanks members of Dubai Executive Council’s Sectoral Committees

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum applauded the efforts and achievements of the members of the Council’s sectoral committees. H.H. also commended their role in implementing the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to further enhance Dubai’s global leadership and become the best and happiest city in the world by 2021.

H.H. said that members of the sectoral committees have contributed significantly to the development of the general framework for drafting public policies. H.H.’s remarks came as he honoured members of the sectoral committees for their role in developing processes for strategic decision making and supporting the Dubai Executive Council in carrying out its role in the 2009-2017 period.

"Members of the sectoral committees contributed substantially to achieving the objectives of Dubai. They managed various policies and initiatives approved by The Executive Council and ensured they were implemented in the best way possible. They also supported policy making and decision making processes across various government sectors and worked to ensure the highest levels of performance," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"We continue to work with clear objectives and programmes to meet current and future requirements, and place a high priority on exploring new opportunities to enhance development through innovative ideas that pre-empt future challenges," His Highness said.

Towards the end of 2017, Dubai Government introduced a new form of governance with the establishment of the Strategic Affairs Council chaired by Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which replaced the sectoral committees.

The Strategic Affairs Council is tasked with enhancing the performance of the Executive Council, enhance policy-making and support strategic decision making across all local government sectors, review strategic programmes and studies aimed at enhancing government sectors, and co-ordinate between government entities to ensure effective collaboration.

Since 2009, sectoral committees have supported The Executive Council in carrying out its strategic tasks through interactive platforms created to discuss and review plans and policies of government entities as well as study various legislations, and coordinate government operations and collaboration.

The members of the sectoral committees were drawn from the Executive Council and other organisations depending on the specialisations and responsibilities of each committee. The bylaws of the sectoral committees highlighted the roles and regulations of the committees. The five sectoral committees include: Economic Development Committee, Security and Justice Committee, Infrastructure and Environment Committee, Social Development Committee, and Health and Safety Committee.

Members of the sectoral committees thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the trust they placed in them. They said the committees oversaw the implementation of various policies and initiatives approved by The Executive Council.

Second Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: "The Economic Development Committee worked to ensure Dubai’s progress in line with the vision of the leadership and strengthen Dubai’s position as a key player in the global economy."

"Teamwork has played a major role in the realisation of Dubai’s ambitions to diversify the economy, create a conducive environment for investments, establish innovation as a key pillar of development, and improve growth across various economic sectors," Sheikh Ahmed added.

Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security and Chairman of Security and Justice Committee, said: "The Security and Justice Committee supported the government in implementing Dubai’s development plans through an advanced and flexible plan for promoting greater security and justice; as well as managing social and economic challenges, enhancing social sustainability and bolstering Dubai’s global position as a destination of choice for business and tourism."

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Chairman of the Social Development Committee, said: "The committee worked to enhance the UAE’s cultural identity and build a cohesive society in which the family is the nucleus of society and people actively contribute to the development of Dubai. We also sought to ensure high happiness levels in the society and introduce programmes and initiatives to improve the lives of the elderly, orphans, and people of determination as part of the effort to make Dubai the best place to live and work."

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee, said: "The committee worked to ensure the future needs of society are met and all projects maintain high levels of sustainability. Our efforts supported Dubai’s objective of becoming one of the world’s smartest and most sustainable cities by introducing the best standards and systems in line with the aim of Dubai Plan 2021 to improve the city’s quality of life and build a sustainable and green future."

Hussain Nasser Lootah, Chairman of the Health and Safety Committee, said: "Health and safety are key components of the Dubai Plan 2021, and the committee has created a set of clear strategic indices to ensure the high performance of the sectors. The committee has introduced several strategic initiatives to improve the health and safety environment, and benchmarked itself globally to ensure the highest global competitiveness in this domain."

The Economic Development Committee introduced 32 policies and initiatives since its inception, while the Social Development Committee introduced 46 policies and initiatives. The Security and Justice Committee introduced 23 policies and initiatives since its launch while the Infrastructure and Environment Committee introduced 28 policies and initiatives, and Health and Safety Committee introduced 28 policies and initiatives.

The five sectoral committees were launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in December 2009 through a Council Resolution. The Committees were tasked with supporting the growth of five sectors outlined in the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015.