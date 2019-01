By Wam

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the opening ceremony of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup will be held on Saturday at the Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi.

The opening ceremony's programme will feature an operetta entitled 'Zanaha Zayed', which will be followed by the opening match between the UAE and Bahrain.