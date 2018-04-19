Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai Government HR Department

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that building government capabilities is a top priority for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop government work, and further cement Dubai Government position as a leading government.

His Highness highlighted the importance of instiling teamwork, and exchange expertise, as well as knowledge to enhance integration of efforts, and efficiently contribute to the distinguishing journey of government work.

Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came as he visited the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, accompanied by Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Abdulla Al Basti. Upon his arrival, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by the Director-General of the Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed AlFalasi.

The Dubai Crown Prince highlighted the importance of preparing future leadership, and build confidence bridges between government and its employees and customers, and build a corporate culture that encourage creativity and unleash employees’ capabilities to achieve Dubai’s strategic plans, and draft its future and enhance its position in every sphere.

"The UAE has gained prestigious position in the global market, thanks to the faith and confidence of its leadership in human talents, mainly local talents, where it places UAE national and his development at its top priority, as human asset is key for change, and the engine for progress and achievement," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"Dubai Government harnesses all its resources and efforts to provide direct support to invest in human being, and leadership qualification that can keep pace with the ongoing changes of government work. Our future ambitions requires the development of government capabilities’ skills to develop leadership that are able to continue to journey of leadership and innovation for a better future. Every employees is a leader and responsible in his position regardless of his responsibilities and job nature," His Highness added.

"Today, I instructed the HR Department to update the Dubai Government HR Law before the end of June, so it matches the best HR practices in term of attracting, managing and retaining talents, and to set the frames that ensure the progress of government human assets, as we bet on them to achieve our objectives and visions," Sheikh Hamdan concluded.