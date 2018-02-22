Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai Public Prosecution

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, visited on Wednesday the Dubai Public Prosecution, and reviewed the implementation on the initiative launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which seeks to speed up the legal process in the country.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council. Upon his arrival, His Highness was welcomed by Dubai Attorney-General, Issam Al Humaidan.

Sheikh Hamdan said that legislation saves time and effort at Dubai courts, adding that the UAE is a country of law where justice prevails. His Highness also toured the different departments of the Public Prosecution, and praised the efforts of employees.