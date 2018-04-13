Sheikh Hamdan visits Innovation Labs 2018

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said that Innovation Labs outcomes are key to support the Dubai Government drives to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to create a conducive environment to achieve happiness and wellbeing of all members of the society.

Sheikh Hamdan’s statement came during a visit to the fourth edition of Innovation labs, which is organised by Dubai Executive Council under the theme of "Government of People" at Zabeel House Hotel in alSeef area in Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti.

Dubai Crown Prince praised the efforts of all government and semi-government entities participating in the 2018 edition of the innovation labs. He also stressed on the importance of providing solutions that cement Dubai’s position, as well as fast track the objectives of Dubai Plan 2021. "Labs are an opportunity for experts to address the challenges and prospects for a better future for our people," he added.

He further stated that it is a source for our abilities to come up with more creative ideas with an interactive discussions. "I was pleased to participate in the discussions, and to see the keen interest of all participants to come up with solutions and plans that aims to address the ongoing changes; through the implementation of innovative solutions that focus on competitiveness in providing services, as well as encouraging innovation and creativity that achieve our ambitions," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the collaborative work of various entities, saying that this team positive spirit can achieve the ambitions and aspiration of our people, adding that we are a government that work for them, and to achieve first rank in the world in every sphere. "Our citizens are our top priority, and we work hard to achieve the best for their future. UAE national was and will always remain our top priority," he said, adding, "UAE national is our real asset that we work on empowering them so they can be able to keep up with the ongoing developments and face future challenges."

Dubai Plan 2021’s Innovation Labs was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in December 2014.