Sheikh Hamdan welcomes Special Olympics athletes to Dubai as part of Hosting Town Programme

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said that hosting the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 represents a new success story for the UAE under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Hosting the Games is another testimony to the UAE’s exceptional ability to organise global events.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his happiness at Dubai’s participation’s in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 through the Hosting Town Programme to be held from 7-11 March. The Programme provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the UAE’s vision to create inclusive communities and showcase the country’s diversity and harmony.

Welcoming the delegations, H.H. said: "Dubai’s contribution to the event is a source of pride, and we are eager to welcome guests from all over the world. We have spared no efforts to ensure the success of this phase of the event. We are confident that the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be a great success."

He said that the Host Town Programme gives delegations the opportunity to experience Emirati hospitality, customs and traditions. It also helps to spread the spirit of the Special Olympics all over the UAE. The Programme will help athletes familiarise themselves with their new environment before the start of the Games through sports, cultural, art and community events.

"People of determination have a strong will to face challenges and turn them into opportunities. Their decision to compete in sports events shows their strong will and determination, which is something that deserves praise. These heroes are role models for achieving the highest success through determination and persistence despite facing challenges," Sheikh Hamdan added.

This Abu Dhabi edition of the Special Olympics, taking place from 14-21 March, will feature 7,500 athletes from 197 countries competing in 24 sports categories, making the 2019 Games the most unified ever in the 50-year history of the Special Olympics.