President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a message from President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka, dealing with bilateral ties.

The note was delivered to Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, by Tilak Marapana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Gargash and Tilak Marapana tackled ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.