Sheikh Mohammed allocates Dh11bn for federal road, infrastructure projects in northern region

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed road and infrastructure projects in the country’s northern region and allocated AED11 billion for such projects.

He also highlighted the importance of modernising infrastructure in line with the highest international standards, to serve the country’s overall development process.

"Infrastructure advancement will benefit our sustainable development. There are no areas beyond its coverage," he said.

"All road and transportation projects in the UAE aim to provide the highest quality services to our citizens. The UAE's transportation system is a key part of its infrastructure projects, and it translates our future vision of sustainable development," he added.

"Our field visits are ongoing, and our development projects will not stop. The UAE will always advance economically, culturally and socially," he further added.

He made this statement while touring Ajman and Umm Al Qaiwain today, accompanied by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development.

During his tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the infrastructure projects supervised by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, including the Al Montazi Residential Complex in Ajman and Al Shuhada City Complex in Umm Al Quwain. He also stressed the importance of adhering to their relevant plans.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also launched the restoration and development of Al Ittihad Street, the oldest arterial road linking the UAE at an estimated cost of AED1 billion, in order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Dr. Al Nuaimi pointed out that the country seeks to link the various communities and regions to each other through a network of roads that support the quality of life that the UAE is upholding on its way to becoming a global leader, to achieve the centennial targets of UAE 2071.

He also stressed the importance of achieving the governmental goals by investing in innovative solutions and adopting Artificial Intelligence for development projects, reflecting the country’s strategy in achieving sustainable development, and preserving the environment, and for the country to always be an example across the globe in societal happiness and the sustainability of life Al Nuaimi also presented information on the road between the south and the north of Ras Al Khaimah, and the road from Sha'am to Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman, which was implemented in two stages and at a length of 30km with a total budget of AED520 million.

It is one of the vital arterial roads and an extension of Emirates Road, which runs through the UAE. Being 600km in length, the road connects Al Ghwaifat in Abu Dhabi to the Ras Al Dara crossing, which is on the border of the UAE with Oman.