Sheikh Mohammed announces allocation of Dh1bn for infrastructure projects in Fujairah

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the allocation of AED1 billion for infrastructure projects in Fujairah as part of the 2017-2021 five-year plan being implemented by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development on the eastern coast.

His Highness also approved the allocation of AED400 million to build a residential complex in Khor Fakkan as part of the same plan. This will be executed by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The announcement was made during His Highness’s visit to Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. He affirmed that the UAE’s development efforts cover the entire country as part of a clear plan to meet the requirements of the coming phase. "All the regions of the UAE are important and have great development potential. Infrastructure projects are key to the nation’s development and prosperity," Sheikh Mohammed added.

"Healthcare and education projects are vital to improving the quality of life of our communities, and we strive to provide the best facilities to our citizens," His Highness said. "Our development efforts will be the same across the country, because the vision is the same and the land is the same."

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

His Highness also visited the AED50 million court project in Khor Fakkan, which spans an area of 16,500 square metre and reviewed the renovation and maintenance of Hamad bin Abdullah Road in Fujairah, which is set to be completed in the first half of 2020 at a cost of AED200 million.

His Highness also reviewed the progress of a project to renovate and develop Maliha Road and connect it with Phase One. The Minister of Infrastructure Development briefed His Highness about the project that is set be completed in December 2019 at a total cost of AED170 million.

His Highness also reviewed the progress of a number of projects related to the renovation and development of federal road E88 which links Sharjah, Al Dhaid and Masafi as well as a number of education projects that include the construction of schools. His Highness also visited a number of healthcare projects in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, as well as projects to build a new general headquarters for police in Fujairah, and a civil defence centre and facility for courts and prosecution in Dibba.

Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi said that the UAE is currently implementing a comprehensive plan to meet the requirements of various regions of the country, and create the right infrastructure for boosting economic development. The plan also seeks to achieve the government’s goal to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021, and realise the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071.