Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh5.8bn for water and electricity projects in northern emirates

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today announced the allocation of AED5.8 billion for water and electricity projects in the northern emirates.

His Highness also approved a AED2.4 billion project to build dams and a federal water network that connects the water resources of the northern emirates with that of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

His Highness also approved projects to build an AED1.2billion solar power station in Umm Al Qaiwain, and a water desalination station with a capacity of 150 million gallons per day, which are set to be completed in the next two years.

"Constant development efforts and mega projects are a characteristic of the UAE. As we embark on a new development journey, we are constantly exerting efforts to achieve the highest standards in every sector," His Highness said.

"Water, electricity and roads projects are key to the national economy, and we are currently investing in them to ensure the continued growth of our economy," he said. "My field trips reflect a style of administration that I have inherited from Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, and I will continue with them," His Highness added.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the 541,000 cubic metre Kalba Dam in Sharjah which was constructed in 2017 at a cost of AED31 million. He was briefed on dam projects and the role of dams in collecting water. The country has built 105 dams since 1982 at a total cost of AED1.6 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed a 150-million-gallon water desalination station project in Umm Al Qaiwain that is set to start production in 2021. He was also briefed about the national strategic water security plan (2019-2036), which aims to diversify non-conventional water sources, and improve the water scarcity index by 2036. The plan seeks to build storage tanks, pipelines and networks managed by the federal water and electricity authority at a total investment of AED2.4 billion. These will be completed within two years.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about future projects that form part of the national strategic water security plan that aims to save AED75 billion. Up to AED9 billion is also expected to be saved through water desalination projects.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his visit by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry; and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development.