Sheikh Mohammed appoints Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice of DIFC Courts

By Wam

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decrees No. (33) and (34) of 2018, appointing Justice Tun Zaki bin Azmi as Chief Justice of Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC Courts) and Justice Omar Juma Al Fajeer Al Muhairi as Deputy Chief Justice of DIFC Courts. Decree No. (33) of 2018 is effective from 14 November 2018, while Decree No. (34) of 2018 is effective from its date of issuance. Both Decrees will be published in the Official Gazette.

Justice Tun Zaki bin Azmi joined DIFC Courts in December 2013, following a long distinguished career in Malaysia where he served as Chief Justice of Malaysia for three years, and President of the Court of Appeal. He was directly appointed as a Federal Judge, the first time in Malaysia’s judicial history that a practising lawyer was directly appointed to such a position.

Justice Omar Juma Al Fajeer Al Muhairi joined Dubai Financial Services Authority in 2004 as a consultant. He was appointed as Senior Judicial Officer in DIFC Courts in 2005, and as Appeal Judge in DIFC Courts in 2008. During his tenure as a Judge, Justice Al Muhairi has dealt with a large number of major criminal, commercial and civil cases.