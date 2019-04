By Wam

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE has issued Decree No. 15 of 2019, appointing Ahmed Mahboob Musbah as Director General of Dubai Customs. Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 16 of 2019 appointing Hala Youssef Badri as Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The two decrees are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.