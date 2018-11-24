Sheikh Mohammed attends Al Falasi, Al Ketbi families’ wedding

By Staff

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the wedding reception hosted by Salem Rashid Al Falasi to mark the wedding of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Ateeq Ali Al Ketbi.

Held at Al Rimal ballroom in Dubai, the wedding reception was also attended by HH Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and relatives of the bride and groom.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Al Falasi and Al Ketbi families on the auspicious occasion and wished the bride and groom happy days to come.