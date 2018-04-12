Sheikh Mohammed attends Al Nuaimi, Al Matroushi wedding

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended this evening a reception hosted by Rashid bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi to celebrate the wedding of his son, Ahmed, to the daughter of Salem Rashid bin Bukheit Al Matroushi.

The reception was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and relatives of the couple.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations and wishes to the married couple.

Sheikh Mohammed attends Al Mazrouei wedding

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended a reception hosted by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei and Suheil bin Fares Al Mazrouei to celebrate the marriage of their children, Mubarak and Shamma.

The reception was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and relatives of the couple.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations and best wishes to the married couple.